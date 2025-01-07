“Mami” is always on top.

And following the WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode on Monday night, Rhea Ripley is once again at the very tip-top of the women’s wrestling scene.

During the historic WWE Raw on Netflix premiere at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to recapture the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Ripley blocked an ObLIVion attempt from Morgan, countering with back-to-back Rip-Tides for the pin fall victory.

Following her title victory, Ripley was approached by “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, who had out-stretched arms. Dom-Dom’s attempted hug was rejected, as Ripley opted instead to low-blow her former fellow Judgment Day member, before leaving him laying with a Rip-Tide.

Afterwards, the gong hit and the lights went out.

A motorcycle graphic flashed on the LED screens inside the Intuit Dome and out rode “The American Bad Ass” version of The Undertaker to celebrate with the new WWE Women’s World Champion.