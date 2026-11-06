Rhea Ripley made a special appearance Thursday night, stepping into the spotlight outside of WWE during a Motionless In White concert.

The injured WWE Superstar was brought on stage during the band’s November 5 performance at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, where front man Chris Motionless introduced her to the audience.

Motionless praised Ripley for her support of the band and its music, referring to her as his hero before declaring her “the real f**king superstar of the night.”

The two shared an embrace as Ripley received cheers from the crowd.

Ripley and Motionless In White have a history together, with the band performing “Demon In Your Dreams” live for her entrance at WrestleMania XL.

The appearance comes as Ripley continues recovering from a knee injury that required surgery in August. She was holding the WWE Women’s Championship when she suffered the injury.

There is currently no confirmed timetable for Ripley’s return to in-ring competition.