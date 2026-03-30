Injuries happen in pro wrestling.

A lot.

Rhea Ripley, a WWE Superstar with a long history of injuries in her own right, recently recalled being in the ring when Bianca Belair suffered an injury that would keep her on the sidelines for quite a while.

During an apprarance on The Ebro, Laura & Rosenberg Show (see video below), ‘Mami’ recalled being in the ring and finding out the moment “The EST of WWE” suffered a badly broken finger.

“Oh, dude, you should have seen it in the match,” Ripley recalled. “We hit the ground and I see her turn around and she goes, ‘I think I broke my finger,’ and I was like, ‘oh, that’s not good.’”

Ripley continued, “We were like maybe halfway through. Her ring finger, I believe it was, yeah.”

Belair has still not returned to WWE since the injury, which she underwent surgery to repair.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.