Mami is back.

Tonight’s WWE Raw saw Dominik Mysterio and women’s world champion Liv Morgan defeat Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega in the main event. Dominik and Morgan were celebrating afterward when all of a sudden…THIS IS MY BRUTALITY.

The crowd popped as Ripley stormed to the ring to confront Dominik as Morgan fled the arena.

This marked Ripley’s first appearance in months after she suffered an arm injury at the hands of Morgan, one that forced her to relinquish her title after holding it for over a year.