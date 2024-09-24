Rhea Ripley loves the idea of Dominik Mysterio being locked in a shark cage that will be hung above the ring when she challenges Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

Why?

“Mami” knows something we don’t know.

Until now.

Following the September 23 episode of WWE Raw from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, The Terror Twins member spoke with Cathy Kelley for a post-show digital exclusive backstage interview, during which she revealed Dom-Dom is afraid of heights.

“I don’t think Dom has any impact, but the one thing is, he’s slimy, he’s greasy, he’s dirty,” Ripley began. “So lately, he’s been finding ways to find ways to cheat for his little blonde girlfriend, which I don’t know where they came from because he’s never had to do that with me.”

Ripley continued, “So he’s actually using a little bit of his brain, which is nice to see. But it’s not gonna stop the inevitable. At the end of the day, at Bad Blood, Mami’s walking out champion. Liv can’t run anymore, she can’t hide. She ain’t gonna have Dom there to help her.”

As the interview continued, Ripley unveiled the aforementioned nugget of information about “Dirty” Dom’s fear of heights.

“Dom is terrified of a lot of things,” she said. “Heights is definitely one of them. So I’m gonna give that a ten. But he’s also very, very claustrophobic. Which to me is f**king hilarious [laughs].”

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is scheduled to take place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on October 5.

