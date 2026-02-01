A subtle visual callback added an extra layer of personality to two familiar faces during the Women’s Royal Rumble.

Entering the match at numbers 20 and 22 respectively, IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley shared a brief but memorable moment together at the Premium Live Event. While their gear choices couldn’t have been more different at first glance, the duo was quietly telling the same story.

Ripley hit the ring in her signature all-black look, while Sky stood out in bright yellow gear, creating a sharp contrast between the two. Despite the opposing colors, the longtime tag partners were clearly on the same page.

That connection was later explained by Ripley on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ripley revealed that their Rumble attire was inspired by the iconic cartoon duo Sylvester the Cat and Tweety Bird. Ripley leaned fully into the theme, even painting the tip of her nose red to mirror Sylvester’s look.

Once the action picked up, Sky managed to score one elimination before her night came to an end at the hands of Lash Legend. Ripley wasted little time responding, later eliminating Legend to avenge her partner.

Ripley went on to have a strong showing in the match, lasting a significant amount of time and racking up three eliminations before finally being sent over the top rope by Raquel Rodriguez.