Mick Foley appeared in the FOX documentary The Real Hulk Hogan, sharing his reflections on Hogan’s life and legendary wrestling career following his passing on July 24th.

After watching the documentary, Jim Ross also weighed in, commenting on Foley’s appearance during the interview. He said,

“Mick Foley was part of it. Mick looked rough. I don’t know why he didn’t do something with his teeth. Somebody can say, ‘That’s his gimmick.’ Bullsh*t. Go to the dentist. I love Mick, but God dang. He was fully in character as Mankind, it seemed to me, like. Missing teeth. Looking tired. He didn’t look heavy, but he was missing some teeth, which distracted me.”

Rhea Ripley, known for her bold style and love of tattoos, has added a new piece of ink, which she revealed during a recent live stream.

Fans can watch a clip of Ripley showing off her latest tattoo below.

Ripley’s most recent WWE appearance was at SummerSlam 2025, where she challenged for the Women’s World Championship.