WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently opened up about a fan interaction that crossed the line, revealing a troubling incident that left her concerned about privacy and personal boundaries.

Speaking during a Twitch livestream alongside Gabriel Aeros (King Kreas) and Buddy Matthews, Ripley discussed the challenges that come with being a high-profile WWE star and the increasingly invasive behavior she has experienced from some fans.

The topic came up when Aeros asked Ripley whether she has encountered situations where fans have overstepped boundaries in an effort to meet her. Ripley admitted that such incidents happen more often than many people realize and described them as unsettling.

“Yeah, all the time. Especially when people walk up to my f**king house. And text me on my actual mobile phone.”

Ripley went on to recall a recent incident involving a fan who somehow obtained her private phone number and contacted her directly after being unable to purchase tickets for WWE SmackDown.

“I won’t say how but someone found my phone number and they text me the other day, wanting me to see them cause they couldn’t buy tickets to SmackDown.”

The former WWE Women’s World Champion made it clear that the situation was difficult to comprehend, noting that maintaining any sense of privacy can be challenging when living life in the public eye.

“It baffles me, it really does. Like there’s no privacy anywhere.”