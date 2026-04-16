Rhea Ripley hasn’t bothered pursuing a Hollywood career outside of WWE.

But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had offers.

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling to promote WrestleMania 42, “The Eradicator” revealed a role in a movie she turned down and how it ended up being the right decision in her eyes.

“I haven’t done a movie yet but I’ve also turned down a lot of movies,” Ripley said. “I was supposed to be in ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, I was supposed to be the bodybuilder chick and I said ‘no.'”

Ripley then explained why it turned out to be the right call.

“Which then was perfect for me because it skyrocketed the Judgment Day and I made Rhea who she is today and I got to go on that generational run,” she said.

As the conversation continued, “Mami” explained a movie she would be interested in.

“I’m really saving my first movie for Terrifier,” she said. “So, I’m really hoping that it does happen. I want that to be my first.”

Rhea Ripley challenges Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.