Rhea Ripley is sporting some new ink while she remains sidelined from WWE action.

Ripley has been absent from WWE television since suffering a knee injury during her match against Jade Cargill at Clash in Italy on May 31. While there has yet to be an announced timetable for her return, the former Women’s World Champion has continued sharing updates with fans on social media.

Her latest update revealed another addition to her growing tattoo collection, with Ripley getting a new piece on the side of her neck.

The tattoo appears to feature a tiger design. Ripley, who already has more than 20 tattoos across her body, has not publicly commented on the meaning behind the new artwork.

“Mami” also added new ink to her tricep during the week of WWE Clash in Italy, making the neck piece her latest addition.

Ripley remains out of action as she recovers from the knee injury suffered against Cargill earlier this year.