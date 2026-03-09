“Mami” was in the house in “Sin City” on Sunday night to watch the crowning of the first-ever Zuffa Boxing Champion.

While in attendance at the Zuffa Boxing 4 event on Paramount+ from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV. to support fellow Australian athlete Jai Opetaia with fellow WWE Superstar Grayson Waller on March 8, WWE Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender Rhea Ripley appeared on social media influencer Nina Drama’s live stream on Kick.

During the stream, the women’s wrestling mega-star spoke about growing up as a fan of the business, and how she even had plans to get CM Punk’s infamous Pepsi logo tattoo on one of her fingers.

“I wanted to, because I grew up obviously watching wrestling,” Ripley told Nina. “Punk was one of my favorites.”

She continued, “I wanted to get a Pepsi tattoo on my finger. A Pepsi tattoo on my finger. Yeah, because he’s got the big Pepsi tattoo. Because he’s straight edge, and I was like, I love CM Punk. I want a Pepsi tattoo. I didn’t even drink Pepsi back then.”

Jai Opetaia defeated Brandon Glanton on 3/8 to become the first-ever Zuffa Boxing Champion, adding the title to The Ring and IBF Cruiserweight titles he currently holds.

Live with WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley on my Kick! Come watch! pic.twitter.com/zKCPu3XKLM — Nina-Marie Daniele (@Ninadrama) March 9, 2026

We’ve got Mami Rhea Ripley in the house! She’s here to support fellow Aussie badass Jai Opetai fight for the Zuffa Boxing Championship! Don’t miss her at Wrestlemania 42 wrestle for the WWE Women’s Championship! @RheaRipley_WWE @WWE @ufc @Zuffa_Boxing pic.twitter.com/btWv5yqAu8 — Nina-Marie Daniele (@Ninadrama) March 9, 2026