Rhea Ripley is opening up about one of the most difficult stretches of her personal and professional life.

While appearing on the latest episode of Stephanie McMahon’s podcast (full episode below), Ripley discussed dealing with overwhelming pressure, battling people-pleasing tendencies, and ultimately suffering a severe panic attack backstage during WWE’s Australia tour last year.

According to Ripley, the situation became especially difficult around WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Australia, where she felt a tremendous amount of responsibility both professionally and personally. At the same time, she was also navigating the emotional fallout of cutting someone out of her life.

“The toughest time for me hit when we were in Australia,” Ripley said. “So I had that on my mind, I had the people pleaser in me trying to see everyone at home. I had me trying to please everyone in Australia because I felt like the face of Australia in WWE.”

The WWE star admitted she placed an enormous burden on herself throughout the tour.

“So I was like, I take full responsibility for everything that’s happening here,” she added. “I take responsibility for how I perform. I take responsibility for how these fans treat my peers. I took responsibility for too much, and I just wanted to make sure everyone was happy. And I was just at such a really low point. Even after, because we had the three shows, I had SmackDown, then we had Crown, and then we had Raw, by the time Raw was done, I like collapsed in catering.”

Things only got worse physically and emotionally from there.

Ripley revealed that she suffered a full panic attack backstage after pushing herself beyond her limits during the trip.

“It was bad. I had like a full panic attack and I just couldn’t — I hadn’t eaten, I hadn’t drank water, my body was shutting down, and I was probably the skinniest I’ve ever been. And I was just like dying.”

Despite the difficult memories associated with that period, Ripley is now preparing for another major international spotlight match. She is set to defend her championship against Jade Cargill at the upcoming WWE Clash in Italy this Sunday.

Ahead of the show, Ripley shared an emotional social media post dedicating the match to her late grandmother while reflecting on finally getting the opportunity to visit Italy.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Italy but never had the opportunity. This weekend I finally get to live that dream at Clash In Italy!,” Ripley wrote. “My Nonna was one of the most important and strongest people in my life. Going to the country where her and my Nonno grew up feels like I’m about to visit a home I’ve never had the pleasure to experience. I miss you every day! This one’s for you! I hope I make you proud when you look down on me.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.