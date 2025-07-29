A lot of interesting nuggets of information have already surfaced from the premiere of season one of WWE: UNREAL on Netflix.

Here’s another one.

During episode one of the controversial behind-the-scenes documentary series, which dropped on Netflix on Tuesday, July 29, Rhea Ripley revealed that her storyline with Dominik Mysterio went way different than originally planned.

According to “Mami,” whose nickname and her “Always On Top” catchphrase completely derived from the on-air relationship she had “Dirty” Dom-Dom shared during their time together in The Judgment Day faction, the original plan didn’t call for them to be romantically linked together at all.

“So the story between me, Liv [Morgan] and Dom has actually been going for like an eternity. It feels like it,” Ripley said when discussing the lengthy love triangle between the three, which culminated in Morgan taking Dom from Ripley, as well as her spot in The Judgment Day. “Liv and I, we have been feuding for, like, three years. It’s been a long time cause we started as a tag team and Dom and I, we kind of just like, we kinda got put into this storyline together, which I don’t think was supposed to be a relationship storyline, and then Liv Morgan decided to try and steal my family, which she accomplished.”

Ripley continued, “Dom turned on me and helped Liv beat me for the Women’s World Championship. It was a wild ride. Before that, she’d ruined my entire life at work.”

Episode one of WWE: UNREAL continued to progress, leading to Ripley giving her thoughts on how the love triangle saga between herself, Dom and Liv culminated.

“I feel like I’ve been living Groundhog Day for, like, the past two and a half years,” Ripley said. “So now that this is the end, it’s kind of weird. It was just hard coming up with a different way to do it all. But we kind of, like, grabbed the ball and ran with it. Liv and I really just wanted to go off… with a bang.”

The complete first season of WWE: UNREAL is available now for subscribers of Netflix.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)