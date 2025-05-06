2024 was not a very kind year to Rhea Ripley.

That’s how “Mami” sees it.

Rhea Ripley endured a tough stretch in 2024, battling through multiple injuries that derailed her momentum in WWE. The trouble began shortly after WrestleMania 40, when Liv Morgan ambushed Ripley backstage, resulting in a grade three AC joint sprain. The injury forced Ripley to relinquish the WWE Women’s World Championship and spend significant time on the sidelines.

Later that year, after finally making her return, Ripley suffered yet another setback—a broken orbital bone—which required her to wear a protective mask during her performance in the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024.

During a recent appearance on Wild World of Sports, Ripley opened up about the emotional and physical toll the year took on her.

“Injuries teach you a lot about yourself, and 2024 definitely tested me,” she said. “Dealing with that AC sprain was brutal. I couldn’t do the things I love—going to the gym, holding my dogs—it was mentally and physically draining. I was stuck training legs every day, and it felt endless. But I finally made it back and got the chance to chase the world title again—then boom, I broke my eye socket. Injuries were coming from all angles.”

Despite the adversity, Ripley took something powerful away from the experience. “What I’ve learned is that I can push through anything,” she said. “And that’s a really strong thing to realize.”