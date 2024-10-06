Although she has yet to debut, DELTA is coming to add to the excitement and fresh faces filling the women’s division in WWE NXT.

As noted, a vignette aired that appeared to hype the arrival of the popular Australian women’s wrestler during the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network earlier this week.

During an UpUpDownDown Fanatics virtual signing prior to WWE Bad Blood 2024, Rhea Ripley named DELTA as the talent that stands out to her in WWE NXT.

“I mean, I feel like I have to say DELTA,” Ripley said when asked who on the WWE NXT roster she would like to have a match against. “I haven’t stepped in the ring with her and she came after my time in Australia so, I think it’d be cool to meet up in WWE NXT.”

