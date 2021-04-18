WWE Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke to TalkSport about a variety of subjects.

During it, she discussed how she expected her 2020 feud with Charlotte Flair to go on a lot longer than it did. Here is what she had to say:

“I didn’t really know what the whole plan was for the rest of the year, but I thought it would last a lot longer than it did. I thought I’d be, in my mind, having matches with Charlotte for the majority of the year then possibly going to Raw or SmackDown and continuing things there. But, it didn’t happen and I’m still really thankful I got that extra time in NXT because I got to do so much cool stuff. Like I got to wrestle one of my best friends, Raquel Gonzalez, and have epic matches. I’m still really thankful I got to stay and do my work there, but I definitely thought it was going to lead somewhere different.”