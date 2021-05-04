WWE Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a variety of topics, most notably how Ripley struggles with feeling confident in her everyday life. She goes on to reveal that she’s been taking acting classes to help boost her self-esteem, then discusses the odd parallel between her real life persona and the character she plays in the ring.

My confidence isn’t huge in my everyday life. I’m a really shy person and I’m not good at keeping a conversation and being a larger-than-life person. When I’m in the ring, that’s where I get all my confidence and where I get to be Rhea Ripley, but still myself, which is weird to say out loud because it doesn’t make sense but then it does when you’re there doing it. I want to be myself, as in Rhea Ripley, but I want to have that confidence that everyone else seems to have all the time. I’m working on it.

It was recently announced that Ripley will defend her Raw women’s title against Asuka at the upcoming Backlash pay per view, a rematch from their meeting at WrestleMania 37.Check out her full interview here.

