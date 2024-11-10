Women are taken for granted in WWE.

That’s how “Mami” sees things, anyways.

Rhea Ripley spoke with Jazzy’s World for an interview, during which she was asked about obstacles women performers in WWE have to overcome.

“Being taken for granted, I think,” Ripley responded. “The women in WWE, we’ve come a very, very long way. We’ve overcome a lot of obstacles that were put in the way and it’s been growing each and every year.”

Ripley continued, “I think that was the biggest obstacle. Just getting people to sort of take us seriously. For the longest time people joked about us being the toilet break, which is just plain disrespectful. Especially when the women go out there and we leave everything that we have out in the ring, and we go just as hard as the men do. So don’t don’t treat us with that disrespect. So we’re making people realize that we can go just as hard as the men and if not harder.”