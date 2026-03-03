Rhea Ripley is making it clear that her ongoing online war with Jade Cargill is anything but friendly banter.

The tension between the two WWE stars has escalated in recent days following a series of pointed social media exchanges tied to their upcoming WrestleMania 42 showdown. Things took a sharp turn when Cargill steered the conversation in a more meta direction, suggesting that Ripley “talks to creative” and works closely with WWE’s social media team to ensure she remains “on top.”

Those remarks quickly gained traction online and fueled even more debate among fans.

The situation didn’t stop there, as Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were eventually pulled into the mix, adding more voices to the increasingly heated back-and-forth.

On Monday night, Ripley addressed the controversy via her Instagram Stories (see photo embedded below). While she stopped short of naming Cargill directly, her message left little doubt about who — and what — she was referring to.

“Not having fun,” he post began. “Not friends. Learn to work and never lie to defame someone’s real human character by ‘breaking the 4th wall.'”

That statement alone speaks volumes.

As of this writing, Cargill has not issued any additional comments following her recent exchanges with Green and Niven.

Ripley is set to challenge Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42, scheduled for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will stream live domestically on ESPN Unlimited and internationally on Netflix.

With personal shots now entering the equation, the rivalry between Ripley and Cargill appears to be crossing from storyline tension into something far more personal as WrestleMania approaches.