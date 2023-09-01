Rhea Ripley is more than ready to defend her women’s championship against Raquel Rodriguez at tomorrow’s WWE Payback premium live event in Pittsburgh.

The Eradicator has successfully defended the title three times since winning it from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, and will look to make it four defenses against Rodriguez. She took to social media today to hype up the showdown, and reminds the challenger that she knows her better than anyone from their time together in NXT.

I know what you’ve done. I know what you’re capable of. I know you better than ANYONE. #WWEPayback I will remind you who I am. #RnR.

The latest card for Payback can be found here. Check out Ripley’s social media post below.