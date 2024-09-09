What is the story behind Damian Priest having the very …unique… nickname of “Bisexual Undertaker” behind the-scenes in WWE?

Allow “Mami” to explain.

One-half of the Terror Twins alongside Priest, Rhea Ripley, spoke about the “Bisexual Undertaker” nickname that Priest has behind-the-scenes in the company.

“I love it,” she said. “I love it. If anyone can find my comment on his photo, I think where he’s sitting on a throne, you can tell that I love it (view photo above).”

Ripley continued, “He hates it. You know, he’s a very flamboyant man. You know, he does a little hair flick every now and then before going in a battle. He’s just like, yeah, he’s definitely a bisexual Undertaker. I’m sorry, Priest. I love you.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.

