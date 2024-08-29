Rhea Ripley shows off the tattoos on her entire body, head to toe, in the latest episode of WWE Tattooed.

The WWE digital series released its’ latest episode on Thursday, August 29, 2024, and it features “Mami” showing off the various ink all over her body.

One-half of The Terror Twins alongside Damian Priest, former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley describes the inspiration for, and stories behind each tattoo she has gotten in her life in the new episode, available now via WWE’s official YouTube channel.

Featured below is the official description for the episode, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded above.

