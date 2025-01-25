– The Terror Twins are no more. As noted, Damian Priest was traded from Raw to SmackDown on Friday night. After the announcement was made, Rhea Ripley took to X to release a statement reacting to the news. “From being strangers, to you becoming my best friend,” she wrote. “Always being on the same brands from day one. Being inseparable travel and gym buddies. You have always been one my my biggest supporters. I don’t want to let you go… But I cannot wait to see the punishing you get up to. Te amo, my Terror Twin!”

– Omos is headed back to WWE. After working a series of shows in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH, the big-man WWE Superstar vacated the GHC Tag-Team Championships, giving his title to Daga and announcing his return to WWE at the 1/25 NOAH show. He also vowed to return to NOAH in the future.