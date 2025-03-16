Rhea Ripley feared that her ‘twins’ would be on full display in front of the crowd during a match at a WWE live event in Dortmund, Germany.

During the event, Ripley defeated Liv Morgan. In the match, Ripley’s innerwear got ripped and while her top stayed in place, her bra could not.

On Twitter, footage of Ripley fixing her top has been shared. In a tweet of her, Ripley saw the funny side of her ‘twins’ nearly getting exposed.

Ripley recently lost the WWE Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY, who will defend the gold against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

My @ArcherOfInfamy shirt said “you ain’t gonna see my terror twins twins” — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 15, 2025

WWE has announced a contract signing and an appearance by Seth Rollins for this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Adam Pearce has announced that IYO SKY and Bianca Belair will sign the contract for their WrestleMania 41 match.

Additionally, Rollins will speak on the show following his attack by Roman Reigns at the end of last week’s episode.

You can check out the updated lineup for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor

* No Holds Barred Match: PENTA vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

* IYO SKY and Bianca Belair sign their contract for WrestleMania 41.

* John Cena appears.

* Cody Rhodes appears.

* Seth Rollins speaks.

#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP runs down what you can expect to see on a STACKED #RawOnNetflix tomorrow with a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT! pic.twitter.com/sYxVuksZ7k — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2025

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin may be one of wrestling’s biggest stars, but the WWE Hall of Famer has shared his current distance from the business.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated’s Zack Heydorn, Austin was asked about his relationship with WWE post-Vince McMahon. He said,

“I haven’t talked to anybody. I don’t really talk to anybody that’s currently wrestling right now anymore. John Cena and I will talk, like once a year, or whatever. I haven’t talked to John in forever.”

Austin made it clear that while he is not under contact with WWE these days, there’s no bad blood between himself and the promotion. He said,

“We’re good. I just don’t know how the day-to-days are going, but I mean, they’re pushing the creative envelope in a whole lot of different directions, and it seems like it’s done good for them, I guess.”

Despite his loose connection to wrestling, Austin has been announced for the WWE World experience ahead of WrestleMania 41 next month.