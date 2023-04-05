Rhea Ripley explains why she confronted Bianca Belair on this past Monday’s episode of Raw.

The new SmackDown women’s champion discussed this topic during a recent appeared on The Bump, where she states how much she enjoys playing mind games with the EST.

I like a bit of mind games. I like being a bit cheeky and going out there and causing a little bit of havoc. Raw is still my show. It’s Monday Night Mami, whether Bianca likes it or not. I might be SmackDown Women’s Champion, but I ran that place with The Judgment Day, and I had to go out there and take my moment, my moment to show everyone exactly what we look like next to each other again.

The Judgment Day member later discusses the title opportunity she was supposed to have with Belair last year, one that got taken away due to an injury.

I was number one contender for Bianca’s championship, and unfortunately, I got injured, and that got ripped away from me. So I just wanted to remind her that I’m still here, and this is still my show, but this was my sort of warning to her, but also a little goodbye because I will be stepping away, more on SmackDown. But you might still see me here and there.

Ripley dethroned Charlotte Flair on night one of WrestleMania 39.

https://www.youtube.com/live/2hTtcnfY68o?feature=share

