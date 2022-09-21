WWE star and former multi-time women’s champion Rhea Ripley recently appeared on The Bump to discuss her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, one that resembles what the great Eddie Guerrero had with Chyna during the height of the Attitude Era. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Remains coy about her relationship with Dominik:

“Aw man. I mean, wouldn’t you like to know, first of all? Wouldn’t everyone like to know? But my relationship with Dominik is something that I keep with Dominik, okay? So I’m not going to go too in depth with it. But I see a lot in him, like we all do. And I could see that Rey was taking advantage of him and not really giving him the spotlight that he really deserves, where he can blossom and just take charge of his own life. Like he said, he was in his father’s shadow and he couldn’t get out. So we gave him that opportunity.”

Comments on the “Mami and Papi” exchanges:

“As for the Mami and Papi stuff, [laughs] I love, I love every single aspect of that. I called myself Papi before just to sort of get under his skin and get through to him, and also just make fun of Rey. Where Dom Dom gets what he wants. If he wants Mami, it’s Mami. If he wants Papi, it’s Papi… Either or, as long as he knows that I’m one of them.”

