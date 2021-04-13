WWE Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke with TV Insider to talk about her big title win this past weekend at WrestleMania 37, where Ripley was able to best the Empress Asuka to capture her first gold on the main roster. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On working with Asuka:

Asuka is someone I’ve watched for a long time. When I was 17, I went to Japan and was actually on one of the same shows as Asuka. I thought she was absolutely amazing. At WrestleMania, it was finally my time to step in the ring with her. I think it showed I deserve to be here as a performer and a person.

On an encounter she had with Edge prior to her match:

It was crazy walking through the curtain and seeing the crowd and how excited they were. All my dreams were coming true. It was something I worked toward for a long time. I was trying to hold it all together, telling myself, “Don’t cry.” Then I looked over to Edge near me, and he had tears in his eyes. He nodded at me and winked. I just lost it. I could not hold it together. Then I saw this fan in the front saying, “Hey Rhea! You got this. You’re going to kill it” — giving me this pep talk. Next thing I know, I’m being shown on the big screen.

How Vince McMahon congratulated her afterwards:

One of the big ones was talking to Vince McMahon afterward, hearing him say “well done” and that I did great. It was so surreal. It’s a dream, and I’m living it. To have the big bossman say well done was pretty insane to me.

Her current mindset for being on Raw: