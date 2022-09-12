The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley is set to receive her updated WWE theme song soon.

Lead singer Chris “Motionless” Cerulli of the band Motionless In White took to Twitter today to reveal that he recently recorded vocals for Ripley’s new WWE theme song, which will be released on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music next Monday, September 19. “Demon In Your Dreams” is the name of the new theme song, which was actually debuted a few months back when Ripley joined The Judgment Day, but now this full version is being released.

“Huge announcement! I am so beyond thrilled to reveal that I had the honor of working with @WWE recording the vocals for @RheaRipley_WWE’s new entrance theme “Demon In Your Dreams.” It will be available worldwide on @Spotify, @AppleMusic and @YouTube next Monday, September 19,” Cerulli wrote.

Ripley responded and teased a possible live performance on WWE TV in the future.

“The wait is nearly over! [justice scales emoji] I still can’t believe that this was made possible. Thank you so much @ChrisMotionless for being a complete legend and badass! So incredibly grateful! [raising hands emoji] Who’s ready for a possible live performance? [wink emoji],” Ripley wrote back.

Ripley used “Brutality” as her WWE entrance theme for a few years, which features vocals by Ash Costello of New Years Day.

Ripley has not been announced for a match on tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but as noted earlier, it’s interesting that she is being advertised to appear by the WWE Events website. Tonight’s RAW will see the current Judgment Day program continue as Dominik Mysterio faces WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and you can expect Ripley to be in Dominik’s corner.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are the full tweet from Ripley and Cerulli:

The wait is nearly over! ⚖️ I still can’t believe that this was made possible. Thank you so much @ChrisMotionless for being a complete legend and badass! So incredibly grateful! 🙌🏼 Who’s ready for a possible live performance? 😉 https://t.co/SXUnsPwrUt — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 12, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.