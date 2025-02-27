– Rhea Ripley provides some more information on her recent stalker issues during a conversation with Logan Paul backstage at this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, informing him that it was actually a female fan. This is featured along with a lot of other behind-the-scenes content from the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto “go-home” episode of the weekly red brand program on his latest YouTube Vlog.

– WWE has announced Sheamus for the March 22 show in Belfart and March 23 show in Nottingham as part of the “Road to WrestleMania” overseas tour leading up to this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in April.

– Carmelo Hayes spoke with Muscle & Fitness for a new in-depth interview, during which he spoke about eyeing John Cena and explains what a typical day on the road for him as a WWE Superstar is like.

.@muscle_fitness recently sat down with @Carmelo_WWE where the up-and-coming Superstar discussed why he's eying the 'You Can’t See Me' star and what a typical day on the road with #WWE looks like.https://t.co/WP8rtgxPqP — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 26, 2025

– The official IGN YouTube channel has a new video that features WWE 2K25: Bayley Vs. Naomi Showcase Gameplay footage. The video features a special intro from Bayley.