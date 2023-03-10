Rhea Ripley is ready to expand The Judgment Day, and she has the perfect candidate to join the faction’s ranks.

The 2023 Royal Rumble winner spoke on this topic during a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, where she named her former tag team partner Liv Morgan as her top pick as a Judgment Day recruit. Mami explains that she used to hold Morgan very close to her heart when they were together, and thinks the 28-year-old star could ascend to the next level if she were to become a member. Highlights from the interview are below.

How she holds Morgan close to her heart:

You know, someone that I used to hold very, very close to my heart, someone that I knew has it in them to be a part of The Judgment Day but just refuses to accept it, someone that is a little bit crazy but is very, very, resilient, someone that I know could be capable of so much more is Liv Morgan. My former tag team partner Liv Morgan.

How it could help Morgan:

I think that she would suit The Judgment Day extremely well and I think that if she decided to join us, we could take her to the next level and show her-her true potential.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ripley spoke about the injury she suffered in 2022 that kept her on the bench and made her miss out on a major title opportunity. You can read about that here.

