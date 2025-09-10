–Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Stephanie Vaquer made a shocking return to WWE NXT this week, standing face-to-face with Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, & Jazmyn Nyx).

The segment began with Jayne declaring herself the greatest NXT Women’s Champion of all time, claiming no one could measure up to her. That brought out Stephanie Vaquer, who acknowledged Jayne for defeating her but reminded everyone that she had once held both the NXT Women’s and North American Titles simultaneously.

Jayne quickly dismissed Vaquer, reminding her it was three-on-one. Vaquer smirked and revealed she wasn’t alone.

Out came WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, who rattled off her own accolades and the list of top names she’s beaten. Then the energy in the arena shifted again as Rhea Ripley made her entrance, wasting no time in issuing a challenge to Fatal Influence for NXT Homecoming.

The three powerhouses stepped into the ring together, forcing Fatal Influence to retreat and leaving the crowd buzzing over the massive showdown looming ahead.

Hold that thought Jacy… Stephanie Vaquer has returned to NXT!!! pic.twitter.com/Tjt1jSygjw — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2025

IT’S TIFFY TIME!!! WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has just crashed the party!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/wiOcxHh8MT — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2025

MAMI’S. HERE. 😈 RHEA RIPLEY JUST BLEW THE ROOF OFF OF THIS PLACE!!! pic.twitter.com/V6zjZbLgPV — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2025

— The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) secured a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title opportunity on this week’s episode of NXT.

In an elimination Triple Threat match, they outlasted Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) and ZaRuca (Sol Ruca & Zaria).

ZaRuca were the first team eliminated when Ruca accidentally connected with the Sol Snatcher on her own partner, allowing Fatal Influence to capitalize by knocking Ruca out of the ring and pinning Zaria. The closing moments saw Dame plant Henley with a sky high to seal the win for The Culling.

WHAT. A. MATCH. THE CULLING HAVE EARNED A SHOT AT THE WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP! pic.twitter.com/qYU4D47KDR — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2025

SOL SNATCHER TO ZARIA! ZARUCA IS ELIMINATED!!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QlGU80gDwl — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2025

— Lainey Reid has advanced in the WWE Speed Women’s Title number one contender’s tournament.

Reid picked up the win over Faby Apache after Natalya provided a key distraction while Apache was perched on the top rope. Apache went for a swanton but missed, allowing Reid to capitalize with a running knee strike to secure the victory.

With the win, Reid now moves on to face Candice LeRae in the tournament finals on the September 23rd episode of NXT. The winner will earn a title shot against Sol Ruca for the Women’s Speed Championship at NXT No Mercy.

Meanwhile, Natalya will go one-on-one with Apache at WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide in Las Vegas, NV.