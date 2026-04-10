The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

On Friday afternoon, the company updated the SmackDown preview on their official website to announce the addition of a new segment for what will be the second-to-last episode leading into WrestleMania 42.

Now confirmed for the April 10 show, which emanates from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, is Rhea Ripley appearing live to address her opponent at WrestleMania 42, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill.

“On Monday Night Raw, Jade Cargill viciously attacked IYO SKY, as Michin and B-Fab held back her close friend Rhea Ripley,” the WWE website preview update read. “Following this brutal assault, The Eradicator will address the WWE Women’s Champion as she readies herself to challenge The Storm at WrestleMania, tonight on SmackDown at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.”

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Cody Rhodes’ reaction to what happened last week with Randy Orton and Pat McAfee, McAfee’s promised “massive surprise,” the in-ring TV debut of Royce Keys, Drew McIntyre vows to “expose” Jacob Fatu, and WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn will be out for payback after what happened last week with Trick Williams and Lil Yachty.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.