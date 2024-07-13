Things are going to kick off with a bang on the Monday, July 15, 2024 episode of WWE Raw from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, a commercial aired for the 7/15 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time program.

The commercial featured the announcement that Rhea Ripley will be kicking off the 7/15 episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network in the opening segment.

“Mami” made a brief surprise appearance to run off WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and confront Dominik Mysterio in the explosive conclusion to the 7/8 episode of WWE Raw at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada earlier this week.

Also scheduled for the 7/15 episode of WWE Raw at the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH. is Sheamus vs. “Big” Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre returns from suspension per CM Punk’s request to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, plus WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and GUNTHER go face-to-face ahead of their WWE SummerSlam 2024 title tilt at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.