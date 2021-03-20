Rhea Ripley is scheduled to make her official WWE RAW debut on Monday’s post-Fastlane episode.

WWE announced tonight that Ripley will arrive on RAW during Monday’s show. There is no word yet on who she will wrestle.

Ripley has not wrestled since the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at the Rumble pay-per-view back in January. Ripley entered that match in the #14 spot and lasted 39:06 before being eliminated last by winner Bianca Belair. She picked up 7 eliminations in the match – Toni Storm, Santana Garrett, Charlotte Flair (with Belair), Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Dakota Kai, and Alexa Bliss. Ripley’s last WWE NXT match was the Last Woman Standing loss to Raquel Gonzalez during the New Year’s Evil episode on January 6.

Ripley is the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion and a one-time NXT Women’s Champion.

WWE has been airing “coming soon” vignettes on RAW since the February 22 show. You can see all 4 teaser promos below.

Stay tuned for more on Ripley’s main roster call-up. You can also see WWE’s teaser announcement for her debut below:

Rhea Ripley to make Monday Night Raw debut This is her brutality, and it has a new home on Monday Night Raw. Over the last several weeks, the WWE Universe and the Raw Women’s Division have been warned, and this Monday, “The Nightmare” Rhea Ripley will finally arrive on Raw. Will Ripley be looking to put the red brand on notice right off the bat? Find out this Monday on Raw live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

