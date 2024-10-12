On Friday, Rhea Ripley celebrated her 28th birthday.
Taking to Twitter, Damian Priest posted some photos of himself wearing Ripley’s ring vest. He captioned his post with,
“Happy birthday @RheaRipley_WWE ! Here’s a few pics of me wearing your vest when you’re not looking TT ”
Happy birthday @RheaRipley_WWE ! Here's a few pics of me wearing your vest when you're not looking 😁🤣 TT 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ot6b55yTtW
— Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) October 11, 2024
Prior to last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley visited the city of Greenville, SC to support Hurricane Helene relief:
.@itsBayleyWWE visited the Greenville community ahead of #SmackDown to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts at the @HarvestHopeFB! pic.twitter.com/CbP2GwhE1P
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2024
The official WWE Vault YouTube channel posted a video of Dusty Rhodes’ last match, which saw him teaming with Cody Rhodes and Goldust at an FCW live event. You can check that out below:
WWE also posted this video of El Hijo del Santo and Negro Casas facing off against El Pantera and Taka Michinoku on WWE Super Astros:
And finally, WWE is currently streaming a Bill Goldberg match marathon today. You can check that out below: