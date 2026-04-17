Rhea Ripley does not respect Jade Cargill.

Because Jade Cargill does not respect the business.

“The Eradicator” sat down with Cathy Kelley for an in-depth interview to promote her WWE Women’s Championship opportunity against “That B*tch” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” and during the discussion, she let loose with her unfiltered thoughts.

Featured below are some of the highlights. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how Jade Cargill is not a team player: “Being a smug little b*tch like she is, then it’s not going to last very long, I hate to tell her that…but it’s not. So at the end of the day she’s going to pack up her stuff out of her little locker room, and she’s going to get the hell out of this business, because we’re here to grow, and leave this women’s division at a higher height than it’s ever been, so it’s setting up the future of the women here — If you’re not a team player here, you’re not made for this place.”

On how Cargill doesn’t respect the business: “There’s a lack of respect, from both sides. She doesn’t respect me, she doesn’t respect this business, and I can see that, so I don’t respect her either — She looks the part. She acts the part. But the more I see of how she presents herself backstage with everyone and how she presents herself while she goes out there, and straight up thinks she’s better than everyone, and she deserves everything…that’s what I don’t respect.”

Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.