Rhea Ripley continues to make the media rounds to promote WrestleMania 42.

During a new interview with SHAK Wrestling, “The Eradicator” spoke about how the pro wrestling business is not a place for a selfish mindset, and how there is no benefit to making your opponent look bad.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On the wrestling business not being a place for a selfish mindset: “I feel like we’ve gotten to a point in this industry where yeah, it is kind of about working together. Back in the day, I see why there was so many arguments and so many people not getting along in fights, because everyone was pretty much out there for themselves trying to succeed. This business, it’s not really somewhere where you can be super selfish. It’s a team effort. You have to go out there and you have to work as a team. For me, I feel like I’m a good representation of that because I’m always there to try and help the person I’m in the ring with. I try and vouch for them whenever I can. I’ve been able to get myself to this spotlight where I am now looked at as one of the top women, if not the top woman here in WWE. My job is to now bring everybody else up because I’m going to need some competitors that I can step in the ring with and it look like a real fight.”

On how there is no benefit in making your opponent look bad: “You go back and you watch my match with Giulia, Giulia is new to the main roster but she’s been at this for a long time. She hasn’t been given many big opportunities in WWE yet. Yes, she might be the champion, but she’s also hasn’t been given long matches on the main roster and that spotlight to really show that she can shine. So, I’m gonna go out there and bust my ass and try and make her look good and hopefully that opens up some more opportunities. It’s a team effort at the end of the day and I think some people forget that. I like to say it like this — if you make your opponent look like a piece of sh*t, if you lose to them, you lost to a piece of sh*t. If you win against them, congratulations, you beat a piece of sh*t, well done. There’s no point. You have to make each other look good.”