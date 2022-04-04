WWE star Rhea Ripley spoke with Wrestling Inc. at the WrestleMania 38 media scrum, where the former Raw women’s champion discussed the return of Triple H following his medical conditions, and how she started watching the industry because of The Game. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she’s so happy to see Triple H back at work:

“Man, I love him, I do. It’s so nice to see him back, we got to see him last night,” she revealed. “Just seeing him walk through the door brang tears to my eyes. He’s been through a lot, and to know that he has is so saddening for me. I am so happy that he’s doing so much better, because, honestly I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.”

Says Triple H is the reason she started watching wrestling:

“He’s the reason that I started watching wrestling, he’s the reason that I started wrestling. He’s the reason that I got the push that I did in NXT, and became the Rhea Ripley that you see today. If it wasn’t for him believing in my, and giving me these opportunities then I wouldn’t be here. So, I am very glad that he’s back, and that he’s healthier. He’s still not fully there, but he’s healthier and that’s a step in the right direction.”