A major match has been made official for WWE SummerSlam.

Tonight’s WWE Raw opened up with Rhea Ripley challenging Liv Morgan to a match at SummerSlam, with Morgan’s women’s world championship on the line. This comes after Ripley returned from an injury that was caused by Morgan months ago, one that forced her to relinquish the women’s world title.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 3rd, 2024 from the Cleveland Browns Stadium. An updated lineup can be found below.

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Damian Priest (c) vs. GUNTHER

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax