The WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 premium live event kicked off with a bang on Saturday night.

During the February 28 special event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, the Women’s Elimination Chamber match started things off.

Kicking off the match as the first two active competitors were Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James. After some back-and-forth action, and all of the remaining competitors — Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Raquel Rodriguez — entered the match, the eliminations began.

Things came down to Ripley and Stratton as the final two active members in the match.

When all was said-and-done, however, it was Rhea Ripley who emerged victorious, earning a guaranteed shot at Jade Cargill’s WWE Women’s Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42.

Cargill was seated in a luxury suite high up in the United Center, watching on to see who she would be sharing the ring with at “The Show of Shows” later this year in “Sin City.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

