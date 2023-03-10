Rhea Ripley already has plans for her next title run in WWE.

The Judgment Day member discussed this topic during a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, where she hyped up her WrestleMania 39 showdown with Charlotte Flair, which will have the Queen’s SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line.

During the interview, Ripley revealed that she would love to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship (assuming she wins) against WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Wants to defend the SmackDown Women’s title against Beth Phoenix:

Especially, because it is the SmackDown women’s roster as well and I haven’t faced a lot of them in a long time if not ever. So there’s definitely a lot of names that I could think of but I mean, I would love to defend it against Beth (Phoenix), I would love to have a singles match against her.

Says Phoenix has already gotten a taste of what she is capable of:

She got a little taste of what I’m capable of in the tag team match. Unfortunately, Finn (Balor) and I didn’t conquer but, we’re still here, we’re still fighting to see another day so I would love to face Beth in a singles match but, if not her, then I would say Raquel Rodriguez.

In the same interview, Ripley spoke about Liv Morgan potentially joining the Judgment Day. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)