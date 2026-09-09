Rhea Ripley says the physical demands of wrestling influence the equipment she uses in training. During Jesse James West’s visit to her home gym, she explained why a pendulum squat machine suits her better than squatting with a bar.

Ripley also described hip discomfort after long flights, particularly trips to the West Coast. Her remarks concerned her own experience of training and travel.

Explaining the toll on her body while discussing squats, Ripley said:

“Wrestling, my lower back, my hips, my knees, everything is like pretty shot.”

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