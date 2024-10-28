It’s holiday season!

Ahead of Halloween this coming Thursday night, October 31, a pair of WWE Superstars have teamed up for a cosplay photo shoot.

Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega teamed up to snap some images for ComicBook.com in the theme of ‘Death Note,’ with Ripley as the ‘Japanese Death God’ Ryuk, and Vega as Misa Amane.

“Misa Amane from Death Note! One of my absolute favorite anime’s of all time,” Vega told ComicBook. “This may surprise some, but to the people who truly know me, my favorite character being Light Yagami is no surprise. The absolute GENIUS this man is — both alluring and scary. I hope to be as smart as him, minus the God complex and ya know.”

Ripley added, “Speaking of God … did you know that God’s Of Death love apples? I wonder if that is the presence that I feel next to me. I just can’t seem to put my finger on it … whatever it may be, she seems like the perfect Ryuk to my Misa. Rhea and Ryuk, a menace match made in heaven and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I have to give it to her.. The detail she put in to it was pretty dope.”

This continues the theme in recent weeks of Vega appearing in various cosplay photo shoots, such as past ones based off of Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen and Sailor Moon.