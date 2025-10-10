Rhea Ripley is ready for a big weekend.

“Mami” touched down in her home country of Australia, where she will join forces with Iyo Sky to take on The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane after several weeks of issues playing out involving all four women’s wrestling stars.

Ahead of the big women’s tag-team showdown at Saturday’s highly-anticipated WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event at RAC Arena, Rhea Ripley was joined by Iyo Sky on stage at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff media event.

The two were joined by fellow Australian WWE Superstar Grayson Waller, as well as the legendary WWE play-by-play announcer Michael Cole, for an appearance in front of a wild crowd of Australian fans to promote the big event on October 11, which will stream live via the new ESPN App.

During the end of their appearance, Ripley and Sky were joined by Waller in enjoying a “Shoey” together on stage.

Michael Cole chose to skip that part, but did take part in the sense that he chugged his beer along with them as they slurped down the shoe-filled alcoholic beverages.

For those unaware, the “Shoey” craze was popularized by MMA fighter and UFC Heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa, who is also from Australia. The fan-favorite heavyweight slugger would celebrate Octagon victories by having a random fan in the crowd take their shoe off and throw it to him. He would then pour a full beer into the shoe, spit it in and chug it down.

While Ripley, Sky and Waller skipped the phlegmy portion of the proceedings, the trio of WWE performers did elicit the same usual rabid reaction from the sea of WWE fans in attendance.

Ripley also had a special moment when arriving to Australia outside of the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff media event, as she was greeted by a large group of die-hard fans who waited around to wish the former WWE Women’s Champion a happy birthday.

Rhea Ripley celebrates her birthday tomorrow, Saturday, October 11, 2025, where she will turn 29 years old. Ripley will be celebrating her birthday in front of the world when she joins forces with Iyo Sky to take on Asuka and Kairi Sane at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

Also advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth show on 10/11 is John Cena vs. AJ Styles in one of the final matches remaining in Cena’s year-long “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour, Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship, as well as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

The Kabuki Warriors have NO RESPECT for Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY 😤 pic.twitter.com/F3G8lUKeBK — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2025

"I look out for the people that are close to me!" 😈 Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY are ready to go to battle against The Kabuki Warriors TOMORROW at Crown Jewel! pic.twitter.com/ncZF3uSRFf — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2025