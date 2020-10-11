WWE has released a new video playlist of the 5 biggest NXT moments in the career of former women’s champion Rhea Ripley. The list includes her cage victory over Mercedes Martinez, beating Charlotte Flair and Sasha on SmackDown, winning WarGames for her team, and becoming NXT and NXT UK women’s champion. Check it out below.

Paul Heyman announced on Twitter that he’ll be appearing on today’s episode of the NFL on FOX to make some predictions for today’s games. He writes, “TODAY at 11:37am Eastern Time on @FOXtv… For the very first time EVER … @NFLonFOX fans will get a taste of the greatness that has been bestowed upon the @WWE Universe for a long long time … my very 1st @NFL spoiler!”