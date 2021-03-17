During his appearance on WINCLY, Rhett Titus spoke on what he thinks Ring of Honor needs to do in order to grow its audience. Here’s what he had to say:

To be completely honest I’ll go on record and say I watch pretty much every wrestling television show. Ring of Honor has the best wrestling show. If Ring of Honor stays true to itself and goes back to the basics like it has with the pure tournament and pure rules, I think the people will come around to it. If you take a look at some of these other companies and products they are putting out, it’s really not that good. People are going to get sick of that. They are either going to, A: stop watching wrestling in general or B” try to seek something else. What happened back in the day when Ring of Honor got popular to begin with was people were seeking something else out and found Ring of Honor. Hopefully, that trend continues.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.