Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s Halloween edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” on YouTube.

Former ROH star Rhett Titus will work his second AEW match tonight as he faces Frankie Kazarian. Titus made his AEW debut back in late April with an Elevation loss to Konosuke Takeshita. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be in non-title singles action tonight, while AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will be in six-man tag team action.

Tonight’s Elevation matches were taped last Wednesday from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. You can click here for spoilers. Below is the full line-up announced for tonight:

* Madison Rayne vs. Diamante

* Danhausen vs. QT Marshall

* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Young, Patton and Victor Andrews

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adore in a non-title match

* Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue

* Athena vs. Janai Kai

* Brandon Cutler vs. Dante Martin

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Myles Hawkins and Breaux Keller

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.