Pro-wrestling star Rhett Titus revealed on Twitter yesterday that he was involved in a car accident over the weekend, but has fortunately come out of the collision without sustaining any injury.

The former ROH television champion says he was driving home from his appearance at the Independent Superstars Of Pro Wrestling event in New Jersey when a car drove head first into him. His full statement reads, “I AM OK AND NOT INJURED. Driving home from the @ispwwrestling show last night a car drove head on into mine on the Garden State Parkway (which is a one way highway). I am extremely lucky to have been able to walk away from it unscathed.”

I AM OK AND NOT INJURED 🙏🏻 Driving home from the @ispwwrestling show last night a car drove head on into mine on the Garden State Parkway (which is a one way highway) I am extremely lucky to have been able to walk away from it unscathed. pic.twitter.com/qd0YysXzqa — I AM THE FOUNDATION (@RhettTitusANX) May 9, 2022

Titus has been making waves on the independent circuit, but it is not known if he will be involved in ROH now that it is owned by Tony Khan. His last appearance for the promotion was at Supercard of Honor, where he dropped the ROH TV title to Minor Suzuki.