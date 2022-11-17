IMPACT stars and current reigning tag team champions Heath and Rhino recently spoke with company play-by-play man Tom Hannifan on Outside The Ropes, where the duo discussed their triumphant title victory, which occurred on the October 20th episode of IMPACT on AXS.

On that night the long-time tag duo defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, who have since moved on to AEW. Check out what both men thought of winning the titles below.

HEATH: Man, it was one of those goals that I set coming in. Two years ago, I set this goal, you know? And then you know, Bound For Glory kind of messed up with me. But winning these titles was like another chink of armor, like one of those little medals to me, to me and like Rhino, anyway. Because one, I love him to death, he’s my buddy. And we’re holding gold in two different feds now. SO to me, it’s one of those things to where like, I have a bucket list in Impact and I got to check one of them off. And I’m happy to do it with him, too.

RHINO: You know, that’s one thing we talked about, [the] Heath For Impact [stoyline], and that’s a goal we set. And at the beginning of the year we made a promise to the fans and made it public in our goals. And you know, when he came in and he got hurt, I was there for him. And then same thing, he was there for me when Honor No More tried to put us out. But it’s like one of those things where you accomplish something you set out to do. And it’s so rewarding when you’re sitting here with the titles around your waist or on your shoulder. And then you know, the battle just begins because everyone is coming for you.