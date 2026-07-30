Several notable moments took place before Wednesday night’s live episode of AEW Dynamite at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan.

Before the show, Nick Comoroto issued an open challenge to anyone from Detroit, which was answered by hometown favorite Rhino. The ECW legend made quick work of Comoroto, picking up the victory after connecting with his trademark Gore.

Elsewhere on the taping, Ace Austin teamed with The Gunns to score a victory over The Thoroughbreds (Talon Graves and Atlas Armstrong) and Vaughn Vertigo in six-man tag team action.

Also, as previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan also appeared in front of the Detroit crowd alongside Insane Clown Posse. Khan introduced Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope to the fans, drawing a strong reaction from the hometown audience (Watch Video Here).

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 7/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.